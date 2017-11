LIMA — OSU-Lima is holding auditions for the spring production of Sweeney Todd from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 14 and Wednesday, Nov. 15, in the Martha W. Farmer Theatre for the Performing Arts in Reed Hall, OSU-Lima, 4240 Campus Drive, Lima.

Audition times are available by visiting Lima.OSU.edu/events for a link to the audition signup.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_OhioStateUniversity-Lima.jpg