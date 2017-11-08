Posted on

Ohio Northern University hosting instrumental ensemble concert

ADA — Ohio Northern University is hosting an instrumental ensemble concert at 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13, at Presser Hall, Ohio Northern University, 525 S. Main St., Ada. The concert is free and open to the public.

This performance will feature the low brass ensemble, coached by Low Brass Instructor James Green; string and chamber ensembles, coached by String Instructor Florin Simioanca; and flute choir, coached by Flute Instructor Erin Helgeson Torres.

The program will also feature Polaris Brass, a faculty quintet consisting of Professor of Music David Kosmyna on trumpet; guest musician and Professor of Music Jon Britt on trumpet; Green on euphonium; Hunt on French horn; and Laukhuf on trombone.

