ADA — Ohio Northern University is hosting a veterans day event at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at the Henry Solomon Lehr Statue, Ohio Northern University, 525 S. Main St, Ada.

The guest speaker is Wynn Hauenstein, a Vietnam War veteran.

