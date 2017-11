BLUFFTON — Bluffton University will host author Kevin Williams at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, in Musselman Library Reading Room, Bluffton University, 1 University Drive, Bluffton.

Williams contributed a chapter to the book, “Diversity Matters: Race, Ethnicity and the Future of Christian Higher Education.”

