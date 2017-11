BLUFFTON — Bluffton University is hosting a concert featuring music faculty members Dr. Andrew Liebermann and Stephanie Titus at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, in Yoder Recital Hall, Bluffton University, 1 University Drive, Bluffton. The concert is free and open to the public.

Dr. Andrew Liebermann and Stephanie Titus http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_bluffton-university.jpg Dr. Andrew Liebermann and Stephanie Titus