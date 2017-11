LIMA — Lima Senior High School presents two one-act comedy plays at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, in the Lima Senior Auditorium, 1 Spartan Way, Lima. Tickets are $4 for adults and $3 for students and senior citizens.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_LimaSchools-2.jpg