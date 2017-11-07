Shawnee High School drama department presents “Bye Bye Birdie”

LIMA — Shawnee High School drama department and choral music department presents “Bye Bye Birdie,” at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 18, in Hugh Downs Auditorium, Shawnee High School, 3333 Zurmehly Road, Lima. Tickets are $5 and available in the west office of the high school.

The following students will be performing: Justin Flanery; Belle Blake; Josh Typpi; Ambyr Strickland; Molly Killough; Sydnee Truesdale; Emma Kyler; Joel Hutchison; Chris Schock and Payton Parlapiano.

The play also features Shawnee A Capella and Women’s choirs.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_ShawneeIndians.jpg