Elida High School presents “The Crucible”

ELIDA — The Elida High School Theater Department is presenting the Arthur Miller play, “The Crucible,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 18 in the Elida High School Auditorium, 401 E. North St., Elida. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students, and may be purchased at the door.

A performance will be held at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19 as well.

The play brings the fear of witchcraft and suspicion into the neighborhood and pits neighbor against neighbor.

The Elida production is directed by Rhonda and Randy Bargerstock and showcases 24 high school students.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_ElidaSchools-1.jpg