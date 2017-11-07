Elida Middle School hosting Veterans Day recognition ceremony

ELIDA — Elida Middle School is hosting a Veterans Day recognition ceremony from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, in the gymnasium of Elida Middle School, 4500 Sunnydale, Elida.

Guest speaker is veteran Kaitlyn Browning, the daughter of an Elida graduate who served in the U.S. Navy from 2014-2016. The Elida band will also perform.

Middle School students will invite any relative who served or is currently serving in the Armed Forces to attend and be recognized.

A reception will be held after the ceremony in the Middle School Commons from 9 to 10 a.m.

