Lima Senior has strong showing at MakerFest

LIMA — Several Lima Senior Career Tech students had a good showing at MakerFest, held in October in downtown Lima. As a group, the school took second place in the STEM Maker Cup contest, with Van Wert taking first place.
Lima Senior’s top winners were:
• Matthew Burden: 1st Place, Automotive Repair
• Austin Long, Dustin Harruff and Michael Bishop: 1st Place, Explosion Minecraft
• Tre’von Bowman, Ahmaad Conley and Latrell Moore: 1st Place, Tinker Toy Showdown
• Amy Dubuque: 1st and 5th Place, Photo Manipulation
• Elizabeth Walter: 3rd and 5th Place, Graphic Design
• Dylan Booth, Jayion White and Ja’mieonte Wilson: 4th Place, Advanced Carpentry
• Andre Manley, Sofia Restivo and Micah Rex: 5th Place, Advanced Carpentry
• Ashawnty Staples: 4th Place, Excavator Rodeo
• Caleb Dugan, Tyron Starks and Deklen Davis: 6th Place, Bike Physics Challenge
• Riley Davenport, Anna Hahn and Shawnteona Worthington: 5th Place, Airplane Showdown