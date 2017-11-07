Lima Senior has strong showing at MakerFest

LIMA — Several Lima Senior Career Tech students had a good showing at MakerFest, held in October in downtown Lima. As a group, the school took second place in the STEM Maker Cup contest, with Van Wert taking first place.

Lima Senior’s top winners were:

• Matthew Burden: 1st Place, Automotive Repair

• Austin Long, Dustin Harruff and Michael Bishop: 1st Place, Explosion Minecraft

• Tre’von Bowman, Ahmaad Conley and Latrell Moore: 1st Place, Tinker Toy Showdown

• Amy Dubuque: 1st and 5th Place, Photo Manipulation

• Elizabeth Walter: 3rd and 5th Place, Graphic Design

• Dylan Booth, Jayion White and Ja’mieonte Wilson: 4th Place, Advanced Carpentry

• Andre Manley, Sofia Restivo and Micah Rex: 5th Place, Advanced Carpentry

• Ashawnty Staples: 4th Place, Excavator Rodeo

• Caleb Dugan, Tyron Starks and Deklen Davis: 6th Place, Bike Physics Challenge

• Riley Davenport, Anna Hahn and Shawnteona Worthington: 5th Place, Airplane Showdown