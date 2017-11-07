Crestview student creates Knights Empowering You program

CONVOY — Chelsea Taylor saw a need for helping others in her school and decided to create a program to help her fellow students. As a sophomore last year, she created Knights Empowering You program at Crestview High School.

The program focuses on helping others with their problems whether it be bullying, self-image, etc. This year, in her junior year, Taylor has decided to focus on more school-wide movements. The KEY group has set the goal of spreading kindness each month through different activities and school-wide events. For example, November is a month of gratitude; December, giving and January, new beginnings.