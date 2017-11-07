Crestview student creates Knights Empowering You program

CONVOY — Chelsea Taylor saw a need for helping others in her school and decided to create a program to help her fellow students. As a sophomore last year, she created Knights Empowering You program at Crestview High School.
The program focuses on helping others with their problems whether it be bullying, self-image, etc. This year, in her junior year, Taylor has decided to focus on more school-wide movements. The KEY group has set the goal of spreading kindness each month through different activities and school-wide events. For example, November is a month of gratitude; December, giving and January, new beginnings.
Junior Chelsea Taylor, founder of the KEY program at Crestview, prepares for the group’s first event of the year, “Mix It Up Day”, on October 31st by preparing centerpieces for the tables where students would be interacting with those they might not normally talk to. Submitted photo.