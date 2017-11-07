South invited to apply for national award

LIMA — South Science and Technology Magnet School has been invited to apply for a national education award based on the school’s continued academic growth. It is one of nine schools across the state to receive the invitation.

The school has until Nov. 15 to complete the application. If South is one of the two schools nominated by the state, officials will be invited to the national Title I Association’s Conference next February in Philadelphia.

The Ohio Department of Education’s Office of Federal Programs will nominate up to two schools to receive the National Title I Distinguished School recognition. Schools that have been invited to participate are based on two categories: Exceptional student performance for two or more consecutive years and closing achievement gaps between students groups.