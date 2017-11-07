Elida teacher selected as University of Chicago Outstanding Educator award winner

ELIDA — Elida High School chemistry teacher Shelby Cluts has been selected as a University of Chicago Outstanding Educator Award winner.

She was nominated by Elida High School class of 2017 student Olivia Morales. Morales is currently attending The University of Chicago majoring in chemistry.

The university invites entering first-year students to nominate an educator who has influenced them, challenged them or helped them along the path toward intellectual growth. Hundreds of nominations are submitted from students who were inspired by teachers who changed the course of their lives, who taught them to re-imagine texts, to delve deeper into problem solving and to think beyond the borders of the classroom in the pursuit of their education.