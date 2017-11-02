Posted on

WOCAP building new Head Start facility


LIMA — Work has begun on the construction of a new, 11,000-square foot facility for West Ohio Community Action Partnership’s Head Start program.

The $2 million facility will be built on 3.5 acres on the corner of Reese Avenue and Tenth Street on Lima’s south end. Housed in the facility will be six Head Start classrooms, offices and meeting space for parents, where they can attend classes on financial literacy, home ownership and employee training.

The facility is expected to provided extended year service to 120 children while creating seven new jobs.



