Lima Senior DECA student wins state office

LIMA — Lima Senior DECA student Preshus Lowe will be among seven Ohio DECA state officeholders this year, carrying on the tradition of Lima Senior students winning state office positions.

Lowe was elected Vice President of Leadership Development after campaigning in Columbus on Oct. 31.

Lowe will be on stage running several State DECA conferences as well as representing Ohio DECA and LIma Senior at the International Conference next spring.

Lowe was not the only success story this week at Lima Senior.

Junior Cora Bicknell’s pin design was chosen as a finalist and is in the running for this year’s official Ohio DECA pin.

Senior Reilie Lyons and Junior Cassie Phillips both finished in the top 10 in the Parliamentary Law competition.