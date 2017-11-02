Sign up for Young Entrepreneurs Academy

LIMA — Middle or high school students interested in running their own business might be interested in the Young Entrepreneurs Academy, which starts Nov. 14.

The Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce is looking for students to sign up for YEA! Classes.

The program itself has been a success for students all across the country, and this is the first year it’s been tried in the Lima area.

Students will learn how to pursue their passions, and give them the tools when it comes to starting their own business ventures and social movements.

For more information on how to nominate a student, contact Nicole Scott at 419-222-6045 or email her at nscott@limachamber.com.