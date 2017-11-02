Delphos student fares well at criminal justice confab

ANGOLA, Ind. — A forensic science student from Delphos was among the top finishers in Trine University’s Tau Alpha Omicron chapter of the American Criminal Justice Association at the organization’s regional conference in October

Alexa Marlow, a sophomore forensic science student from Delphos, Ohio, placed third in the female 18-25 years of age division of the physical agility competition.

Tau Alpha Omicron representatives won 22 of 89 possible awards handed out at the conference held in Auburn, Indiana. Students, alumni and faculty competed against five other chapters/colleges from throughout the Midwest in four categories: written examinations, handgun competition, crime scene investigation and physical agility.