BLUFFTON — The Grace Albrecht Gallery at Bluffton University hosts an art reception for Dexter Davis and his exhibit, “Eclectic Works on Paper,” exhibit from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12 in the Grace Albrecht Gallery, 280 W. College Ave., Bluffton.

The public is invited to the exhibit free of charge. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekly and 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_BlufftonUniversity-1.jpg