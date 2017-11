BLUFFTON — The Grace Albrecht Gallery at Bluffton University hosts an art exhibit, “Eclectic Works on Paper,” by Dexter Davis. The exhibit opens Nov. 12 and runs through Dec. 15 in the Grace Albrecht Gallery, 280 W. College Ave., Bluffton.

The public is invited to the exhibit free of charge. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekly and 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

