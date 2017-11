CONVOY — Crestview High School is performing “The Little Mermaid” at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 and Sunday, Nov. 12 at the high school, 531 E. Tully St., Convoy. Tickets are $7.

Photo caption: Crestview High School students continue to rehearse their show “The Little Mermaid” being performed November 11 and 12. R. Daugherty plays the role of “Ariel”, the main character in the musical based on the classic Disney love story. Submitted