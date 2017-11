ADA — Ohio Northern University is hosting an instrumental ensemble concert at 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, at Presser Hall, Ohio Northern University, 525 S. Main St., Ada. The concert is free and open to the public.

This performance will feature various instrumental ensembles, including the horn ensemble, coached by Professor of Music Thomas Hunt; trombone ensemble, coached by Trombone Instructor Dale Laukhuf; and saxophone quartet, coached by Assistant Professor of Music Henning Schröder.

