Posted on

OSU-Lima Theatre presents The Amazing Adventures of Baron M

,

The Amazing Adventures of Baron M, 7:30 p.m., Martha W. Farmer Theatre for the Performing Arts, OSU-Lima, 4240 Campus Drive, Lima. Tickets: $7 for adults; $5 for students/seniors; $2 for children age 10 and younger.

LIMA — The Ohio State Lima Department of Theatre presents “The Amazing Adventures of Baron M” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, in the Martha W. Farmer Theatre for the Performing Arts, 4240 Campus Drive, Lima. Tickets are $7 for adults; $5 for students/seniors; $2 for children age 10 and younger.

An afternoon performance is planned at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Travel with Baron M on his amazing adventures that include surviving a snow storm, being swallowed by a fish, growing a cherry tree on a boar’s head and pulling himself out of a swamp by his own hair. The play is geared towards children in grades kindergarten through fourth grade. as well as for the child in everyone.

Director Dr. Maria Ignatieva, professor of theatre, adapted the play from the book by Rudolph Erich Raspe.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_calendar-13.jpg
The Amazing Adventures of Baron M, 7:30 p.m., Martha W. Farmer Theatre for the Performing Arts, OSU-Lima, 4240 Campus Drive, Lima. Tickets: $7 for adults; $5 for students/seniors; $2 for children age 10 and younger.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

6:18 pm |    

S&P 500 inches closer to record as global stocks rise

S&P 500 inches closer to record as global stocks rise
4:02 pm |    

Principal of Year once flunked 3rd grade

Principal of Year once flunked 3rd grade
4:00 pm |    

Chris Erskine: I can make repairs, but then have to repair those repairs

Chris Erskine: I can make repairs, but then have to repair those repairs