OSU-Lima Theatre presents The Amazing Adventures of Baron M

LIMA — The Ohio State Lima Department of Theatre presents “The Amazing Adventures of Baron M” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, in the Martha W. Farmer Theatre for the Performing Arts, 4240 Campus Drive, Lima. Tickets are $7 for adults; $5 for students/seniors; $2 for children age 10 and younger.

An afternoon performance is planned at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Travel with Baron M on his amazing adventures that include surviving a snow storm, being swallowed by a fish, growing a cherry tree on a boar’s head and pulling himself out of a swamp by his own hair. The play is geared towards children in grades kindergarten through fourth grade. as well as for the child in everyone.

Director Dr. Maria Ignatieva, professor of theatre, adapted the play from the book by Rudolph Erich Raspe.

