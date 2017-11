ADA — Ohio Northern University is hosting a chamber music recital at 8 p.m. Friday at Presser Hall, Ohio Northern University, 525 S. Main St., Ada. The concert is free and open to the public.

The program will feature several woodwind ensembles, including the Divertimento Flute Quartet, Tower Duo and the Apollo Winds. Music by Erin Helgeson Torres, instructor of flute at ONU, will be included among featured pieces.

http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_calendar-10.jpg