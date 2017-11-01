Apollo ASPIRE orientation to be held

LIMA — Apollo Career Center is offering orientation for its Aspire ABLE/GED/ESOL program from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7 in the Apollo Adult Education Building, Room 562, 3325 Shawnee Road, Lima.

This orientation shares the requirements and offerings of the FREE Aspire-ABLE program. Individuals will work one on one in small and large groups, on computer and Distance Education will also be available to students. In addition test requirements will be shared for those wanting to take the GED test.

For more information call 419-998-2956 or visit the website www.apollocareercenter.com.

