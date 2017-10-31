St. Rose participating in radKIDS program

LIMA — St. Rose Catholic School continued its radKIDS program with a visit by the radTEAM recently.

St. Rose’s second graders began the radKIDS program this September and will graduate from the course Dec. 14.

Since its inception in 2000, radKIDS has been committed to providing education that enhances the ability of children and parents to utilize knowledge, skills, and power to protect themselves from violence and harm. The radKIDS curriculum is a fun, activity-based program including lectures, safety drills, physical skills to resist or stop violence or harm, and dynamic simulation.