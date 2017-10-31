DELPHOS — The Delphos St. John’s Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Delphos. A free brunch will be served in the All Saints Building at St. John’s School at 1 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public, but reservations are required. Reservations for the brunch may be mailed to Hall of Fame, PO Box 112, Delphos, OH 45833, or contact Bob Ebbeskotte at rebbeskotte@woh.rr.com or phone 419-692-0752. Deadline for reservations is Nov. 17.

The following will be inducted: Dr. Maurice Mueller, Class of 1954, dec.; Colin Westrich, Class of 1994; Denny Elwer, Class of 1971 and Mel Westrich.

