LIMA — The Lima City Schools’ preschool program is holding a parent meeting at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, at Unity Elementary School, 925 E. Third St., Lima.

This meeting is for parents with children currently enrolled in the preschool program to share information about the program, detail what has been happening so far during the school year and to get parent input.

