South Quiz Bowl team takes home county title

LIMA — The seventh- and eighth-grade Quiz Bowl team at South Science and Technology Magnet School took home the first-place trophy Monday evening at the Allen County Academic Quiz Bowl Tournament.
The team went 13-0, topping 13 other competing schools from around the county. The season consists of two weeks of practice rounds and two weeks of tournament play. South’s team was coached by Amanda Markley. The team finished in third place last year.
Submitted photo Members of the South Science and Technology Magnet School Quiz Bowl team are pictured above. Standing from left to right, are, Domanique Peterson, Seth Jones, Els Nelson, Tillie Nelson and Tatum Twining. Kneeling, left to right, are teacher Amanda Markley, Keegan Halliday and Evan Large.