Land transfers, Nov. 9 to Nov. 15

The trend of the real estate market in Allen County is shown by the following report, for the week running Nov. 9 to Nov. 15. Figures reflect the selling price of the property, along with the address or lot number of same and are courtesy of Allen County Recorder Mona Losh’s Office.

CITY OF LIMA

• Gary R. Adkins to Jodee R. Hunter, 606 S. Prospect Ave., Lima, $26,700.

• Pamala Jean Amrine FKA Pamala J. Ketterer to Dennis O. Hadsell and Evelyn Hadsell, 159 S. Dana Ave., Lima, $61,900.

• David S. Andrews and Katelyn C. Andrews to Courtney N. Brown, 922 Tremont Ave., Lima, $74,000.

• Genie Brown Et Al and Sheriff Matthew B. Treglia to Bank of New York Mellon As Trustee/CIT Mortgage Loan Trust 2007-1, 521 N. Cole St., Lima, $13,000.

• Coral A. Clement, Steven J. Clement Attorney In Fact aka Stephen J. Clement Attorney In Fact to Naomi Constantly, 1950 Wales Ave., Lima, $76,500.

• Julie M. Cole Executor of the Lois Winifred Longsworth Estate AKA Estate of Lois Winifred Longsworth, AKA Lois Longsworth Estate, AKA Estate of Lois W. Longsworth to Diane C. King, 1607 W. Wayne St., Lima, $37,500.

• Creative Home Buying Solutions, Inc. to Chase Bosch, 809 W. Robb Ave., Lima, $91,400.

• Kurt D. Freytag to York Gate Properties LLC, 304 W. Vine St., Lima, $15,000.

• Christopher L. Hawkins to Kimber E. Harris, 965 St. Johns Ave., Lima, $17,400.

• Anna Lamb Et Al and Sheriff Matthew B. Treglia to Huntington National Bank Successor By Merger/Sky Bank, 2936 W. High St., Lima, $82,000.

• Troy Reynolds and Regina Reynolds to Karissa H. Wheeler and Taylor Evan Gandy, 1140 W. Richie Ave., Lima, $73,500.

• Philip Spayd, Judy Spayd, Marian Burgoon and Vernon Burgoon to Judy Ellison, 1825 Rice Ave., Lima, $30,000.

CITY OF DELPHOS

• Joan M. Geise to Jennifer M. Leininger, 714 Fort Jennings Road, Delphos, $79,000.

• Helen A. Mueller to Justin M. Everett, 310 N. Washington St., Delphos, $20,000.

• Jill C. Syphrit to Joseph L. Warnecke and Sherry R. Warnecke, 709 E. Jackson St., Delphos, $45,000.

AMERICAN TOWNSHIP

• First Federal Bank of the Midwest to Cara A. Thompson and Peter S. Thomspon, 4867 Brookgrove Court, Lima, $410,000.

• John R. Griffith and Robyn N. Griffith FKA Robin N. Moore to James W. Worley and Krissa L. Worley, 4928 Hummingbird St., Lima, $158,500.

• Keith R. Jordan and Julie E. Jordan to Alex C. Bresson and Jessica P. Bresson, 314 Seriff Road, Lima, $168,000.

• Thelma R. McCall to Amanda M. Hammersmith and Erik Hammersmith, 107 Harper Ave., Lima, $90,500.

• Kathy Neidhardt to John T. Custer, 2761 Freyer Road, Lima, $174,000.

AUGLAIZE TOWNSHIP

• Randall L. Mason and Melissa K. Mason aka Melissa K. Hughes to Dawn M. Rupert, 2625 S. Cool Road, Lima, $180,000.

BATH TOWNSHIP

• Dennis Barnes Successor Trustee, Michael Barnes Successor Trustee and Pamela Moore Successort Turstee of the Jeanette Spencer Living Trust to Terry Robert Pyles and Sue Ann Pyles, 855 Heritage Drive, Lima, $198,000.

• Melissa N. Cox and Troy P. Cox to Renee Risner, 527 Fenway Drive, Lima, $224,700.

• Bethany B. Ernest to Patricia A. Ryan and David Forrai, 3786 Mt. Vernon Place, Lima, $77,000.

• Roeder LLC to Edward C. Southern Jr. and Melissa M. Southern, 2141 N. Dixie Hwy., Lima, $130,000.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP

• Charles M. Boughan to Butler’s Investment Properties Co., 6310 E. Bluelick Road, Lima, $180,000.

• Zachary A. King and Denielle C. King to Citizens National Bank of Bluffton, 8720 Sandusky Road, Harrod, $130,000.

• Nancy L. Saddler to Zachary A. King and Denielle C. King, 8720 Sandusky Road, Harrod, $162,500.

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP

• Eric T. Baumgartner and Annmarie E. Baumgartner to Hannah Nguyen and My Hanh Nguyen, 3082 Indian Hill Drive, Lima, $350,000.

• Gary R. Beasley and Valerie Beasley to Jessica N. Padgett and Robert M. Padgett, 2629 Shoreline Drive, Lima, $264,000.

• Robert E. Christian and Kathleen M. Christian to Michael K. Cotrell and Heather A. Cotrell, 4873 Tillamook Trail, Lima, $223,900.

• Robert Duval to Brittney M. Wyerick, 2916 Oakland Parkway, Lima, $114,000.

• Carolyn R. Huber Trustee and J. Patrick Huber Trustee of the Carolyn R. Huber Trust to Stephen J. Mansfield, 2696 Pine Shores Drive, Building 1, Unit B, Lima, $250,000.

• Robert M. Padgett and Jessica N. Padgett to Jill Gorman and Brian Benson, 3024 Inwood Drive, Lima, $162,000.

• Union Bank Company to LBC Investments, LLC, 1.51 acre Weldon Drive, Lima, $150,000.

• Scott P. Walker and Angela Walker to Dennis Prine, 4300 Leffler Drive, Lima, $120,000.

SUGAR CREEK TOWNSHIP

• Mary Kay Studer to Racheal Schumaker, 7523 Gomer Road, Gomer, $68,900.

• Benjamin Wetherill to Debra A. Leiber and Deborah L. Weston, 2920 W. Lincoln Hwy., Lima, $165,000.

VILLAGE OF BEAVERDAM

• William A. Klausing Co-Trustee and Dorothy E. Klausing Co-Trustee of the Klausing Family Revocable Living Trust to S&S Truck Sales, Inc., 6622 Foust Road, Beaverdam, $155,000.

VILLAGE OF BLUFFTON

• Lu Anna Derstine to Judith R. Kingsley, 224 S. Jackson St., Bluffton, $115,000.

VILLAGE OF SPENCERVILLE

• Jay Lobach and Lora June Lobach to Kelsey E. Miller, 111 N. Pearl St., Spencerville, $113,000.

• U.S. Bank National Association SBM/U.S. Bank, National Association, ND to David E. Suever, 429 Charles Street, Rear, Spencerville, $51,100.

