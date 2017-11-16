Interim Healthcare offers hospice care

LIMA — Interim Healthcare hosted an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday to celebrate the start of its hospice care services.

The CHAP-accredited Interim Healthcare has served Lima, Bellefontaine, Findlay, Defiance, Bryan, Ottawa and the surrounding areas for the past 50 years andannounced it’s expanding services.

In the news release, the company explained hospice care is a specialized service that is designed to provide support to the client and loved ones during an advanced illness. Also the service focuses on comfort and quality of life, and is an integral service for end of life care. The company says that they have a team of highly trained and skilled professionals.

Interim Healthcare Administrator Shelly Brough said they found current clients were in need of a end of life choice of care that offered consistency and continuity. She explained when clients seek other healthcare services from them, they may eventually need hospice care.

“They don’t want to leave the people that they know and trust,” she said. “Offering end of life care through hospice will be another alternative for them to keep the people that they love.”

Glory Geib, Interim Healthcare chaplain/bereavement coordinator, believes it is important to journey with the clients spiritually through the end.

Brough said although there has been hospice care in Lima it hasn’t always been readily available to people who need it. She believes this expansion of services will offer another option.

Anyone inquiring about hospice care may call Interim Healthcare at 419-228-2535.

Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Jed Metzger and Interim Healthcare Administrator Shelly Brough cut the ribbon for the opening of the new hospice care. http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_Ribbon-Cutting-.jpg Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Jed Metzger and Interim Healthcare Administrator Shelly Brough cut the ribbon for the opening of the new hospice care.

