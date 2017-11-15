Mercy Health-St. Rita’s receives an A

LIMA — Mercy Health-St. Rita’s received an “A” for patient safety in the fall 2017 Leapfrog Hospital Grade by The Leapfrog Group.

According to a statement from St. Rita’s, the grade indicates the hospital’s commitment to keeping patients safe and meeting the highest safety standards in the United States. The hospital was among 2,600 general acute-care hospitals across the nation reviewed.

The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit health care ratings organization. The Safety Grades assigns letter grades of A, B, C, D and F to hospitals nationwide based on their performance in preventing medical errors, infections and other harms. Grades are calculated by top patient safety expert, peer reviewed, fill transparent and free to the public.

“Achieving the highest grade for patient safety from Leapfrog is further evidence of Mercy Health’s commitment to delivering the highest level of care to patients,” said Dale Gisi, president of Mercy Health-St. Rita’s.

