COLUMBUS — On Nov. 15 Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted announced that there were 9,250 new entities filed to do business in Ohio.

The entities, which were filed throughout the month of October, has increased by 969 compared to the same month in 2016, according to a news release from Jon Husted.

A total of 99,989 entities have filed to do business in Ohio this year.

By Camri Nelson cnelson@limanews.com

Reach Camri Nelson at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @CamriNews

