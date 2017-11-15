Tuskegee airmen presentation held at Bluffton University

BLUFFTON — On Monday, there was a Tuskegee Airmen presentation held during an during an African-American History class at Bluffton University.

Courtney Gaiter, a member of the Ohio Memorial Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen, conducted the presentation about the history of the Tuskegee Airmen.

Charles “C.I.” Williams and Malcolm McCoy, both of Lima, were part of a team of African-American fighter pilots and service personnel who overcame racism and segregation to fly in the Army Air Forces during World War II.

By Camri Nelson cnelson@limanews.com

Reach Camri Nelson at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @CamriNews

Reach Camri Nelson at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @CamriNews