Bank, insurance co. provide $10K for projects

DEFIANCE — The First Federal Bank and First Insurance Group will celebrate their fourth annual Pay it Forward Day by providing $10,000 in funding for crowd-sourced projects focused on spreading kindness and plans to perform 700 random acts of kindness.

“Pay it Forward Day is a treasured tradition for our organizations,” said First Federal Bank President and CEO Donald P. Hileman in a statement. “It gives our employees an opportunity to live out our ‘Better Together’ philosophy while empowering others in our community to do the same.”

Out of 145 submissions, the bank and insurance company have selected 12 projects to fund. A complete list of funded projects can be found at http://First-Fed.com/Pay-it-Forward.

“We were overwhelmed with the thoughtfulness of each submission,” Hileman said. “While all ideas were worthy, we recognized the unique impact that these projects could bring and are delighted to provide the opportunity for others to make a difference.”

Delphos resident, Beth G., was one of the 12 people whose project was funded.

“I will pay it forward by organizing an event with our local Girl Scout troup to make colorful pillowcases and fleece blankets for children in the hospital to add a little cheer,” Beth said.

First Federal Bank will post updates to its Facebook page and website for the Pay it Forward ideas and how each of the funded projects is progressing.

By Camri Nelson cnelson@limanews.com

Reach Camri Nelson at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @CamriNews

