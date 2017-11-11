Land transfers, Nov. 2 to Nov. 8

The trend of the real estate market in Allen County is shown by the following report, for the week running Nov. 2 to Nov. 8. Figures reflect the selling price of the property, along with the address or lot number of same and are courtesy of Allen County Recorder Mona Losh’s Office.

CITY OF LIMA

• Anna Bennett Et Al, Brett Bennett and Sheriff Matthew B. Treglia/Treasurer Rachael S. Gilroy to Richard Patrick Sites, 1101 Belvidere Ave., Lima, $20,500.

• James D. Downton Et Al, Yvonne M. Downton Et Al and Sheriff Matthew B. Treglia to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. Successor By Merger/Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, Inc. 628 W. Northern Ave., Lima, $33,000.

• Derick A. Edwards and Ashley J. Edwards to Shaila E. Scott, 1423 Lowell Ave., Lima, $116,500.

• Travis J. Ford Et Al and Sheriff Matthew B. Treglia to JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, 1231 N. West St., Lima, $10,000.

• Robb Hanley and Alisa McPheron to Mark Blass, 228 N. Woodlawn Ave., Lima, $30,000.

• Terry A. Hedges and Judith L. Hedges to Wava L. Cotterman and Glen Alroy Cotterman Jr., 430 Ewing Ave., Lima, $55,000.

• Russell B. Mitchell Et Al and Sheriff Matthew B. Treglia/Rachael S. Gilroy Treasurer to Henry L. Horne, 334 S. Collett St., Lima, $12,000.

• Wayne A. Neu to Elizabeth A. Londo and Barbara Stratton, 423 N. McDonel St., Lima, $1,000.

• Donnie R. Sargent Trustee of the Sargent Living Trust to David D. Green and Kathy J. Green, 395 Flanders Ave., Lima, $200,000.

• Treasurer Rachael S. Gilroy, Allen Russell Jr. Et Al, George Russell, Mathias Russell, James Russell, Carey L. Russell, Deborah Miller Russell, Deborah Russell Miller to James Edward Miller Schwarts and James Edward Miller Schwartz, 1002 E. Linden St., Lima, $2,000.

• Larry K. Turner and Sharon V. Turner FKA Sharon V. Walker to Raymond S. Johnson, 1141 Northwold St., Lima, $70,000.

• Colleen M. Wensley Et Al and Sheriff Matthew B. Treglia to Christopher E. Shine, 530 W. Elm St., Lima, $3,000.

CITY OF DELPHOS

• Citimortgage, Inc./Servicelink LLC Attorney In Fact to Elizabeth J. Thompson, 462 Dewey St., Delphos, $24,000.

• Andy J. Patrick Jr., Co-Trustee and William R. Patrick, Co-Trustee of the Patrick Irrevocable Heritage Trust to Dylan J. Haehn and Paige N. Miller, 915 Carolyn Drive, Delphos, $65,000.

AMANDA TOWNSHIP

• Terry L. Fair Et Al and Sheriff Matthew B. Treglia to Huntington National Bank, 9770 Agerter Road, Spencerville, $46,000.

AMERICAN TOWNSHIP

• Kemi L. Azeez and Ella Azeez to Riley M. Luthman, 1892 Brookhaven Court, Lima, $135,000.

• Deutsche Bank National Trust Company As Trustee/First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-FF9/Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates/Series 2006-FF9/Specialized Loan Servicing to Ann B. Murphy and Michael C. Murphy, 2976 Makley Drive, Lima, $59,000.

• Raymond E. Geary and Barbara J. Geary to Jeffrey S. Brown and Tina M. Brown, 3524 Town St., Lima, $45,000.

• Margaret Mary Kelley to LBC Homes, LLC, 27 Axminster Terrace, Lima, $27,000.

• Dave Irwin and Kelli Irwin to Nathan A. Chiles, 3159 Thorndyke Drive, Lima, $156,500.

BATH TOWNSHIP

• Dean & Harding Duchess, LLC/B and B Realty Holdings LLC to 1703 Harding Highway, LLC, 1703 Harding Hwy., Lima, $435,000.

• Anna S. Mowery, Robert E. Mowery and Rhonda Mowery to Lin Hsiang Cheng, 313 Bryn Mawr Ave., Lima, $72,000.

• Delbert A. Williams Trustee to Wayne Bellinger, 24 acres Wolfe Road, Lima, $111,600.

MARION TOWNSHIP

• DCS Industrial LLC to Keller Realty Holdings, LLC, 1571 Gressel Drive, Delphos, $2,500,000.

PERRY TOWNSHIP

• Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association/Bank of New York Trust Company, N.A. FKA As Successor/JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. As Trustee/REsidential Asset Management to Kevin Handshoe, 320 Amherst Road, Lima, $51,900.

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP

• Jeane R. Boroff to Heather L. Feltz and Gary E. Feltz, 2219 Spencerville Road, Lima, $30,000.

• David E. Bowers Receiver/DPF Leasing, LLC to Madison Boat, 3325 Wilbur Drive, Lima, $107,000.

• Patricia R. Busboom to Adam R. Grillot and Kelsey E. Grillot, 2319 Britt Ave., Lima, $113,000.

• Stanley Ditto Et Al and Sheriff Matthew B. Treglia to Sharon L. Shannon, 2.30 acres S. Dixie Highway, Lima, $67,000.

• Robert W. Hicks, executor of the Dorlia Jean Hicks Estate AKA Estate of Dorlia Jean Hicks to Anthony G. Wieging, 5293 S. Dixie Hwy., Lima, $63,000.

• Kathryn L. Kerr Trustee of the Carol S. Rex Revocable Living Trust to JLP One, LLC, 5097 Tillamook Trail, Lima, $135,000.

VILLAGE OF BLUFFTON

• Douglas S. Schweingruber and Kristy R. Schweingruber to John A. Sider and Katherine J. Dickson, 415 E. College Ave., Bluffton, $219,000.

VILLAGE OF ELIDA

• Ardath Ann Sunderland Co-Executor and Marcia Beth Baxter Magolda Co-Executor for Margaret A. Baxter Decd to Luther Whitaker and Patricia Ann Whitaker, 318 Hillcrest Drive, Elida, $85,000.

VILLAGE OF HARROD

• Sara Bryan and Nicholas P. Bryan to Zachary Donley, 101 N. Main St., Harrod, $74,000.

