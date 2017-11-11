Putnam County HomeCare and Hospice named top agency

OTTAWA — HomeCare Elite has named Putnam County HomeCare and Hospice a top agency of 2017.

HomeCare Elite has annually identified the top 25 percent of Medicare-certified agencies for 12 years and has highlighted the top 100 and 500 agencies overall. Top agencies are determined by analyzing practice implementation, performance quality outcomes, patient experience, improvement and quality consistency and financial health. Out of 9,064 agencies considered, only 2,268 are recognized on the 2017 winners list.

Leading information technology company ABILITY Network developed the ranking data. The information technology company helps providers and payers simplify the administrative and clinical complexities of healthcare.