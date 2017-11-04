Land transfers, Oct. 26 to Nov. 1

The trend of the real estate market in Allen County is shown by the following report, for the week running Oct. 26 to Nov. 1. Figures reflect the selling price of the property, along with the address or lot number of same and are courtesy of Allen County Recorder Mona Losh’s Office.

CITY OF LIMA

• Anthony Gregory Bailey to Warnecke Rental Properties LLC, 1007 N. Union St., Lima, $41,000.

• Ronald E. Bankston to New Lima-Housing For The Future, .01 acre W. Spring St., Lima, $5,500.

• Colby D. Bowman and Lana J. Bowman to Tyler C. Stahr, 550 W. Ashton Ave., Lima, $58,000.

• Family Video Movie Club, Inc. to City of Lima, Allen County, Ohio, part of 216 Calumet Ave., Lima, $40,203.

• Family Resource Centers, Regional Council of Governments/NKA Family Resource Center of Northwest Ohio, Inc. to Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Allen, Auglaize and Hardin Counties, .17 acre S. Union St., Lima, $10,000.

• Fisher Investment Property, Inc. to Dairreyon Henry, 1074 W. Market St., Lima, $10,000.

• Kevin Hinegardner and Michelle Hinegardner to City of Lima, Ohio, 1120 E. Elm St., Lima, $24,000.

• Tom R. Jacobs, Erik T. Jacobs, Toria Jacobs, Tim A. Jacobs and Julianna Jacobs to Terry L. Parker Jr., 1636 W. Wayne St., Lima, $66,500.

• Margaret Elizabeth Klay to Stefanie J. Atwater, 2269 W. Wayne St., Lima, $185,000.

• Latoya A. Lasenby to Raschun Q. Smith, 1126 S. Main St., Lima, $8,700.

• Lima Properties LTD. to City of Lima, Ohio, 1128 E. Elm St., Lima, $25,000.

• Lucky Lucy’s LLC to Sarah Ewing, 1827 Hillcrest Drive, Lima, $92,000.

• Ronald Nile Luttrell III and Janet Ethel Luttrell to Austin M. Edler and Nichole M. Slusher, 1718 Latham Ave., Lima, $78,000.

• Carol A. Mason to Don L. Comer, 1550 E. Eureka St., Lima, $69,600.

• Steven M. Pentenburg to Strategic Increase, LLC, 701 1/2 N. Collett St., Lima, $9,000.

• James M. Roebuck and Rita S. Roebuck to City of Lima, Ohio, 1124 E. Elm St., Lima, $44,500.

• Melinda Routson NKA Melinda Stuck and Phillip M. Stuck to City of Lima, Ohio, 1136 E. Elm St., Lima, $55,000.

• Sheryl Spencer Co-Trustee and Harold L. Liles II Co-Trustee of the Roy Clements Jr. and Lavonda M. Clements Trust to Bradley Gossard, 1390 E. Market St., Lima, $30,500.

• St. Rita’s Medical Center LLC NKA St. Rita’s Health Partners DBA/St. Rita’s Medical Center/Bellefontaine Avenue Medical Association Condominium to City of Lima, Ohio 967 Bellefontaine Ave., Lima.

CITY OF DELPHOS

• Todd J. Grothaus and Christine A. Grothaus to Kristina L. Munoz, 925 Fort Jennings Road, Delphos, $105,000.

AMERICAN TOWNSHIP

• Dorothy J. Deysher to William R. Reid and Chelsea E. Reid, 405 Lawnwood Drive, Lima, $91,000.

• HMS Properties to J&S Property Investment Group, LLC, 4191 Elida Road, Lima, $125,500.

BATH TOWNSHIP

• 2 Eagles, LLC to Matthew s. Pitson and Amanda K. Pitson, 4.23 acres E. State Road, Lima, $30,000.

• Dawne M. Anderson and Danny R. Black Jr. to Aaron G. Markley and Amanda J. Markley, 4775 Sugar Creek Road, Lima, $163,500.

• Michael L. Bumbaugh to Jeremy Chandler, 2200 Wellesley Drive, Lima, $67,000.

• Citizens National Bank of Bluffton to Louis N. Varrato and Jean A. Varrato, 5395 Ottawa Road, Lima, $265,000.

• Morningstar Investment Properties, LLC/M. Shapiro Real Estate Group Ohio LLC as Receiver/Treasurer Janette Donaker Coshocton County Et Al/Liberty National Bank/Oakridg to Matthew Jones, 4959 Ada Road, Lima, $52,000.

• Deborah K. Shaner Et Al, Michael Charles Shaner and Sheriff Matthew B. Treglia to Craig A. Grismore, 4001 Wolfe Road, Lima, $55,700.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP

• Bradley Gossard and Rachel Gossard to Jonathon Rickle, 3630 N. Cool Road, Lima, $213,000.

MARION TOWNSHIP

• Brian L. Powell and Linda E. Powell to Christopher P. Koelsch and Mary L. Koelsch, 4250 Old Delphos Road, Lima, $164,800.

PERRY TOWNSHIP

• Tyler R. Downing and Whitney M. Elzey to Timothy M. Hefner and Nancy A. Hefner, 830 E. Hume Road, Lima, $139,900.

• Jacqueline J. Lee and Landis Harper to Justin Holsapple and Elisabeth Holsapple, 4710 McPheron Road, Lima, $78,000.

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP

• Sara A. Heinze and Karl W. Heinze to Cory M. Glick and Randi R. Glick, 11854 Phillips Road, Pandora, $205,000.

SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP

• David E. Bowers Receiver/DPF Leasing, LLC to David W. Mitchell, 34.73 acres Wapak Road, Lima, $170,000.

• Frank A. Cumella and Ashlie G. Cumella to Bernice A. Rasneor and Julie A. Rasneor, 4876 Tillamook Trail, Lima, $230,000.

• Deborah A. Garlock Executor of the Mary E. Koch Estate AKA Mary Ellen Koch Estate AKA Mary Koch Estate, AKA Estate of Mary E. Koch to Ronald D. Livingston, 5143 S. Dixie Highway, Lima, $173,500.

• Aaron Moeller to David R. Centeno and Alison R. Centeno, 2151 Odema Drive, Lima, $145,000.

• Arthur L. Pescosolido, Carol A. Pescosolido POA and Carol A. Pescosolido to Lisa Ann Pescosolido, .339 acre Fort Shawnee Ave., Lima, $26,100.

• Shawnee Development LTD to Freeman M. Hostetler and Marla R. Hostetler, 2524 Gaithersburg Drive, Lima, $175,000.

• Jim Vastano Successor Trustee of the Karene S. Vastano 2000 Trust to Anthony M. Brown, 2465 Struthmore Drive, Condo II, Unit E, Lima, $267,000.

• Sue Ann Waronker Trustee of the Sue Ann Waronker Living Trust to Thomas C. Brown, 5 Cutler Lane, Lima, $215,000.

VILLAGE OF LAFAYETTE

• Matthew K. Terhark to James Marcus Perine and Felicia Adrienne Perine, 116 E. Main St., Lafayette, $139,500.

