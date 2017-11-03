Posted on

Paulding Putnam Electric members donate nearly $12K to local agencies


Submitted photo Pictured in back, from left, are Danielle Von Bank, Ron Hamm (Poe Fire Department), Melissa Harder (Paulding High OMUN), Greg Puthoff (Paulding Elementary Music Department), Todd Harmon (Paulding High School), Damon Schmidt (Continental High School), and Jim Henriott (Friends of Paulding Dog Kennel). In front from left are Jassmine Reyes (Antwerp Local Schools), Karen Barnes and Sam Clippinger (Nips and Snips of Paulding County).


PAULDING — Members of Paulding Putnam Electric Co-op recently donated $11,995 to seven organizations through Operation Round Up, a program that allows members of the cooperative to round their monthly electric bill up to the next dollar. The extra pennies added to Operation Round Up are used to help fund local organizations or charities.

Since Operation Round Up began in 2010, it has provided funds to 117 organizations in Indiana and Ohio totaling nearly $350,000. The most recent recipients were Continental High School, Paulding High School, Paulding High School Ohio Model United Nations, Paulding Elementary Music Department, Antwerp Local Schools, Nips and Snips of Paulding County, and Poe (Indiana) Community Fire Department.

Non-profit or organizations can apply for Operation Round Up by contacting Paulding Putnam Electric at 800-686-2357 or www.ppec.coop.

