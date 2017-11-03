Posted on

Lima woman elected District 4 vice president for the Ohio Federation of Republican Women


LIMA — Amber Stump, of Lima, was elected vice president of the Ohio Federation of Republican Women, District 4, for the 2018-2019 term. Elections were held at the organization’s recent fall conference in Akron.

Stump will supervise the activities in the counties of the 4th District, including Allen, Auglaize, Hancock, Hardin, Paulding, Putnam and Van Wert counties. Her duties will include providing timely information, acting as a liaison with the OFRW board of directors and cooperating with other Republican leaders to promote the betterment of the clubs.

“I am honored to serve as District 4 vice president and excited for the things to come,” Stump said.

Additional responsibilities include visiting each club at least once annually, holding at least one phone conversation with each club president quarterly, hosting district-wide training at least annually, attending major county events within the district and working to develop new clubs.

