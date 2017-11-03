Lima orthopaedic surgeon earns recertification

LIMA — Dr. Gary M. Schniegenberg, an orthopaedic surgeon with practices in Lima, Delphos and Van Wert, has passed the recertification exam given by The American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery for the fourth time in his career.

Schniegenberg received his medical degree from the Medical College of Ohio at Toledo. He completed his residency at Ohio State University and Riverside Methodist Hospital. He completed his fellowship in Pediatric Orthopaedics at Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center.

Schniegenberg is certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgeons. He is also a member of the American Association of Orthopaedic Surgeons, the Ohio Orthopaedic Society, the Clinical Orthopaedic Society, American Medical Association, the Allen County Medical Association and the Ohio State Medical Association. Schniegenberg works closely with the Pediatric and Adolescent Rehabilitation Center at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s .

In 2007, Schniegenberg was awarded the Ohio Outstanding Team Physician Award through the Ohio High School Athletic Association. He was awarded the Ohio Athletic Trainer’s Association Team Physician Award in 2009.