Airstream unveils research and development center

JACKSON CENTER — Airstream, maker of the familiar riveted aluminum travel trailers, recently launched its Airstream Innovation and Research Lab, a 22,000-square-foot research and development center at its manufacturing plant in Jackson Center.

“Airstream has been committed to being on the cutting edge since (founder) Wally Byam realized that the curves, aluminum and rivets used in making the sleekest aircraft were the answer to building an aerodynamic, durable travel trailer,” said Airstream President and CEO Bob Wheeler. “We are humble stewards of that tradition.”

AIR Lab doubles the previous space used for testing and development, and includes numerous work bays. The R&D staff has also grown to triple its previous level. That team includes engineers, designers and former production workers with deep knowledge of the product.