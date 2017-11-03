Minster Bank’s Meiring graduates from graduate school of banking

MINSTER — Connie Meiring, human resource manager at Minster Bank, graduated from the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She also received an executive leadership certificate while completing her studies.

The Graduate School of Banking was established in 1945 to provide bankers with an opportunity for advanced study and research in banking, economics and leadership. The curriculum focuses on the management of strategic issues faced by banking executives and financial services industry professionals.

Minster Bank has offices in Minster, New Bremen, St. Marys, Wapakoneta, Sidney, Troy and Vandalia.