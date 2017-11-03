Spencerville woman to be honored by state school board group

LIMA — An Allen County school board member is among five people who will be recognized by the Ohio School Boards Association as a 2017 All-Ohio School Board member later this month.

Penny Kill, who has served eight years on the Spencerville Local Schools Board of Education and Apollo Career Center board, will be honored Nov. 13 during the OSBA Capital Conference and Trade Show.

The award recognizes outstanding service to public education and represents the dedication shown by thousands of board members across the state. Each year, OSBA names one board of education member from each of its five to the All-Ohio School Board. Candidates are nominated by their respective school boards.

Twice elected to the Spencerville Local Schools board, Kill represents OSBA’s Northwest Region, where she is the executive committee’s president. She also has served three times as vice president of the Spencerville Local Schools board and once as its president.

“She has the qualities of a great leader in whatever she participates in,” said Spencerville Local Schools board president Spencer Clum. “She is committed, honest, empathetic, passionate and motivated. If anyone knows her, she never does anything in a small way.”

Kill, a Spencerville Local Schools graduate, is president of the Spencerville Education Foundation and a member of Apollo Career Center’s licensed practical nurse advisory board. A quality assurance RN department manager and hospice coordinator for Interim HealthCare Inc. in Lima, she serves as chair of the Ohio Council for Home Care and Hospice, director of the Allen County Fair and lector and commentator for Landeck St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.