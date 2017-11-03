2 program directors hired at Lima YMCA

LIMA — Officials at the Lima Family YMCA announced the addition of two program directors at the facility.

Corey Clifton has been named the youth and teen director. A native of Van Wert, Clifton earned his bachelor’s degree in sports management from St. Joseph’s College in Rennselaer, Indiana. He will receive his Masters in Recreation Administration degree from the University of Toledo in December.

Clifton said he is excited to start his career with the Lima Family YMCA as its youth teen development director. Spokeswoman Terri Averesch said Clifton “will be a great asset to our FIRST Robotics Lego leagues, High School Robotics team, summer day camp and all of our youth and teen programs.”

Also joining the YMCA staff is Megan Eklof as the new aquatic director.

A native of Indianapolis, Eklof graduated in May from Ball State University with a degree in aquatics. She was a lifeguard for the city of Indianapolis’s Parks and Recreation department and later was promoted to a supervisor, a position she held for two years. She also worked at YMCA Camp Thunderbird in South Carolina for two consecutive summers as the assistant waterfront director/pool chief and assistant waterfront program director.

Eklof said she is excited to move to the Lima community as head of our Aquatics Department.