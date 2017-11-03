Central Insurance elects Purmort to board of directors

VAN WERT — The Central Insurance Companies announced the election of Evan Purmort to its board of directors, as well as his appointment to the executive committee of the Central Companies.

As regional vice president, Purmort oversees the day-to-day operations of the Northeast Regional office, including all underwriting, marketing and claims functions serving independent agents in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and New York.

Purmort joined the company in 2002 during high school as a prep chef at Central-affiliated Willow Bend Country Club and moved on to the mail and supply department in Central’s home office the following summer. After graduating from Miami University in 2008, he became a commercial lines technician in the Southeast Region.

He was promoted to commercial lines underwriter before transferring to the Southwest Region in 2011 as the marketing manager for Arizona. He was promoted to the Southwest management team in 2012 as a commercial lines supervisor and was then promoted to the position of personal lines manager in 2014. Most recently, he held the position of assistant vice president of the Northeast Regional office.

Purmort resides in Boston with his wife, Claire, and daughter, Frances.