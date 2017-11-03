Posted on

Dr. Maurice K. Chung receives 2018 SLS Excel Award


Dr. Maurice Chung Submitted


LIMA — Dr. Maurice K. Chung has been awarded the 2018 Society Laparoendoscopic Surgeons Excel Award.

Excel Award nominees are recommended by the Society of Laparoendoscopic Surgeons National and International Advisory Boards and given to a surgeon who has made outstanding contributions to laparoscopy, endoscopy and minimally invasive surgery. The surgeons are from various specialties and various nationalities.

Chung is president of the Midwest Regional Center for Endometriosis, Chronic Pelvic Pain and bladder Control and Alliance for Women’s Health Inc. in Lima.

Dr. Maurice Chung Submitted
http://www.limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2017/11/web1_chung.jpgDr. Maurice Chung Submitted

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

12:38 pm |    

Entertainment roundup: Pre-orders for new Swift album reach more than 400,000 units

Entertainment roundup: Pre-orders for new Swift album reach more than 400,000 units
11:17 am |    

Murder suspect captured by Lima police

Murder suspect captured by Lima police
9:58 am |    

Police seek info in Thursday night stabbing of Lima man

Police seek info in Thursday night stabbing of Lima man