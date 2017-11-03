Dr. Maurice K. Chung receives 2018 SLS Excel Award

LIMA — Dr. Maurice K. Chung has been awarded the 2018 Society Laparoendoscopic Surgeons Excel Award.

Excel Award nominees are recommended by the Society of Laparoendoscopic Surgeons National and International Advisory Boards and given to a surgeon who has made outstanding contributions to laparoscopy, endoscopy and minimally invasive surgery. The surgeons are from various specialties and various nationalities.

Chung is president of the Midwest Regional Center for Endometriosis, Chronic Pelvic Pain and bladder Control and Alliance for Women’s Health Inc. in Lima.