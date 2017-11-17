Ohio AG pursues illegal tire dumpers

LIMA — A spokesperson for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office reported Thursday that a Lima man who pleaded guilty earlier this week to illegally transporting and dumping scrap tires in the city of Lima will pay a penalty that amounts to more than the $250 fine that was previously reported.

John Schlesselman, 50, who operates TJ’s Auto in Lima, pleaded guilty in Lima Municipal Court Tuesday to a charge of causing scrap tires to be illegally transported. He received a suspended 90-day jail sentence and was fined $1,000, with $750 of that total suspended.

As part of a plea agreement offered by prosecutors from the Attorney General’s Office, Schlesselman also agreed to clean up — at his own expense — scrap automobile tires that he had caused to be dumped at a vacant lot at the corner of Main and 12th streets in Lima. The site was ordered to be cleaned of the tires within 90 days.

Schlessleman also agreed to pay up to $666 for the publication in The Lima News of a community education advertisement that outlines the laws and punishment for illegally transporting and dumping scrap tires.

According to the Attorney General’s spokesperson, Schlessleman also agreed to cooperate with authorities in ongoing criminal cases against two other defendants in the case.

Charles Farsht, 35, of Defiance, pleaded not guilty this week to charges that he aided and abetted Lima resident William Doug Gipson — who remains at large and for whom an arrest warrant has been issued — by helping him illegally transport and dispose of scrap tires on the city’s south side.

Jonathon White, 28, of Lima, previously entered pleas of not guilty to similar charges related to the illegal dumping of scrap tires.

J Swygart | The Lima News