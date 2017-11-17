Dispositions

The following individuals were sentenced recently in Allen County Common Pleas Court:

Terry Volbert, 29, of Lima, was sentenced to six years in prison by Judge Jeffrey Reed on a charge of aggravated robbery. He was originally charged with kidnapping and felonious assault in addition to the aggravated robbery charge.

Versace Coffman, 19, of Lima, was sentenced by Reed to 90 days in jail and three years on probation on a charge of burglary. Coffman was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $1,676.15 to the victim in the case.

Daniel Cole, 55, of Lima, was sentenced to two years on probation after pleading no contest and being found guilty of a charge of possession of cocaine.

Jonathan Owens, 33, of Lima, was sentenced by Reed to 45 days in the Allen County jail and three years of probation on charges of aggravated burglary and domestic violence.

Aaron Spivey, 30, of Lima, was given two years on probation on a charge of tampering with evidence.

Damien Donavan, 39, of Lima, was placed on probation for three years and was ordered by Reed to pay restitution in the amount of $475.25 on a charge of identity fraud.

Joshua Hurles, 29, of Fort Jennings, was sentenced by Judge David Cheney to 19 days in the county jail, two years of community control and 40 hours of community service on a charge of receiving stolen property.

Logan Osborne, 19, of Lima, was sentenced by Cheney to 180 days in the county jail and three years of community control on a charge of burglary. Osborne was ordered to pay restitution and to have no contact with the victim in the case.

Troy Koon, 37, of Lima, was sentenced by Cheney to six years in prison on a charge of aggravated robbery.

Ronald Bell, 48, of Lima, was sentenced by Cheney to 65 days in the county jail and two years of community control on a charge of attempted burglary.