OTTAWA — Putnam County Commissioners, in conjunction with the county’s Solid Waste Management District, report the 24-hour recycling drop-off site at the Ottawa Walmart store will be relocated to 1206 E. Second St. in the city beginning Dec. 1.

The materials to be accepted at the new site are the same as were accepted at the Walmart location. No trash or bags will be accepted in any of the bins. The site will be under 24-hour surveillance and violence will be prosecuted.