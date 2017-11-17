Lima Exchange Club making donation to Freedom School

LIMA — The Lima Exchange Club’s long-running Christmas Party for Kids at Freedom School is coming up in December, but committee members saw a need to reach out to the students even earlier this year.

“We noticed that some children were at school without socks on their feet,” said Cheryl Verhoff, co-chair of the annual Christmas party.

This year, the committee voted to make a Thanksgiving donation to Freedom School to provide the school with extra supplies to be given to children. The extra supplies include 60 pairs of socks, two packs of dry erase markers for each classroom, two dozen belts and four dozen ear buds. Supplies will be delivered Nov. 20.

Exchange Club members will be at Freedom School on Dec. 14 to distribute Christmas bags to the students. The annual Christmas Party for Kids is one of the club’s biggest and most popular events.